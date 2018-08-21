Farmers Guardian
How to spot BSE and what farmers can do to prevent it

How to spot BSE and what farmers can do to prevent it

How to spot BSE, what to do if you suspect it, measures you must take to prevent it and when you must have cattle tested.
BPS 2019 entitlement values and greening rates published by RPA

News05 Nov 2019 Marianne Curtis

The RPA has today published the BPS 2019 entitlement values and greening rates.

Marianne Curtis
Marianne Curtis
Growing up on a family farm in North Yorkshire - Marianne had an early introduction to handling livestock and driving tractors.

BPS 2019 entitlement values and greening rates published by RPA

This follows the confirmation of the BPS exchange rate for this year’s payments of €1 = £0.89092.

 

Now that the rates are set, the RPA said it is focusing on preparing payments so these are ready to land in bank accounts when the payment window opens.

 

BPS, greening and the young farmer payment will continue to operate for the 2020 scheme year, said RPA.

 

NFU senior adviser (Basic Payment Scheme), Richard Wordsworth said: “As we near the start of the 2019 BPS payment window in England, the RPA has published the critical unit values for entitlements and greening.

 

"These will allow farmers to be able to calculate expected payments with more certainty"

“The NFU continues to monitor very closely the progress of these critical weatherproof payments this year given the challenging conditions for many members in addition to the ongoing uncertainty around future support mechanisms.

 

"It is therefore pleasing to see the RPA confirm with the release of this 2019 payment data, that BPS, greening and the young farmer payments will continue to operate for the 2020 scheme year.”

