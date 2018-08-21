BPS 2019 entitlement values and greening rates published by RPA

This follows the confirmation of the BPS exchange rate for this year’s payments of €1 = £0.89092.

Now that the rates are set, the RPA said it is focusing on preparing payments so these are ready to land in bank accounts when the payment window opens.

BPS, greening and the young farmer payment will continue to operate for the 2020 scheme year, said RPA.

NFU senior adviser (Basic Payment Scheme), Richard Wordsworth said: “As we near the start of the 2019 BPS payment window in England, the RPA has published the critical unit values for entitlements and greening.

"These will allow farmers to be able to calculate expected payments with more certainty"