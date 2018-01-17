Farmer left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries

The 49-year-old was knocked unconscious after his tractor crashed into a gate on Sunday (January 7).

He was airlifted to hospital after the incident, which happened near Worthing, Sussex.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.28pm on Sunday police and ambulance were called to Lambleys Lane, off the A27 Sompting bypass, near Worthing, where a farm tractor appeared to have collided with a gate.