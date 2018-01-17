Farmers Guradian
Topics
Nine ways to keep your farm vehicles safe

Nine ways to keep your farm vehicles safe

Good security is crucial to protecting your property. But as no two farms or rural businesses are the same, there’s no standard, one-size-fits-all solution.
Arable Farming Magazine

Arable Farming Magazine

Arable Farming, a magazine dedicated to the progressive arable farmer.
Dairy Farmer Magazine

Dairy Farmer Magazine

Serving the UK dairy sector for 85 years, Dairy Farmer continues to serve its sector with the information it needs.
LAMMA 2018

LAMMA 2018

17 Jan 2018
LAMMA is the UK’s largest agricultural trade show, where over 850 exhibitors will host the most extensive array of farm machinery, equipment, and services to be found in one location anywhere in the UK.
New to Farmers Guardian?
Register Now
Login or Register
New to Farmers Guardian?
Register Now
New to Farmers Guardian?
Register Now

Farmer left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries

News10 Jan 2018

A farmer has been left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries in a tractor accident.

Twitter Facebook
Twitter Facebook
PIC: Sussex Police
PIC: Sussex Police
Share This
Farmer left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries #FarmSafety

The 49-year-old was knocked unconscious after his tractor crashed into a gate on Sunday (January 7).

 

He was airlifted to hospital after the incident, which happened near Worthing, Sussex.

 

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

 

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.28pm on Sunday police and ambulance were called to Lambleys Lane, off the A27 Sompting bypass, near Worthing, where a farm tractor appeared to have collided with a gate.

Read More

Driving on rural roads: How to stay safe as temperatures drop Driving on rural roads: How to stay safe as temperatures drop
Man dies after crash between car and tractor on rural road Man dies after crash between car and tractor on rural road
Mud on the roads: What farmers using public highways need to know Mud on the roads: What farmers using public highways need to know
Staying safe on country roads: 12 rural driving tips Staying safe on country roads: 12 rural driving tips

“A 49-year-old man from Bramber, believed to be the driver, was found nearby, unconscious and with serious head injuries.

 

“He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and detained for treatment.

 

“The circumstances are still being investigated.”

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Standen.

Legal Helpdesk

farm life Farm safety Machinery
Twitter Facebook
Post a Comment
To see comments and join in the conversation please log in.

You may also like

About

About us
Advertise with us
Work for us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Cookie policy

Members

Sign In
Become a member
Member benefits
FAQ
Search

More From Us

Our publications
Buy & Sell
Our events
New resources
Photo galleries

Contact

Editorial team
Memberships team
Sales team
Technical services
Briefing Media

Subscribe

Become a Farmers Guardian VIP Member

Subscribe
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
We use cookies so we can provide you with the best online experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click on the banner to find out more.