Farmer left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries

A farmer has been left fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries in a tractor accident.
The 49-year-old was knocked unconscious after his tractor crashed into a gate on Sunday (January 7).
He was airlifted to hospital after the incident, which happened near Worthing, Sussex.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.28pm on Sunday police and ambulance were called to Lambleys Lane, off the A27 Sompting bypass, near Worthing, where a farm tractor appeared to have collided with a gate.
“A 49-year-old man from Bramber, believed to be the driver, was found nearby, unconscious and with serious head injuries.
“He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and detained for treatment.
“The circumstances are still being investigated.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Standen.